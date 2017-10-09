Edo Police Arrest 207 Suspects In Three Months

The Edo State Police Command says it arrested no fewer than 207 suspects for various criminal activities between July and September.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu made this known last Wednesday in Benin in an interview with newsmen.

Gwandu said that 12 vehicles, 35 assorted arms with 143 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects within the period under review.

The police commissioner explained that the command had received 38 reports on armed robbery and arrested 90 suspects.

He said that so far, 22 of the armed robbery cases were in court while nine were under investigation.

The police chief also said that 31 suspected kidnappers allegedly involved in 17 abductions were arrested during the period.

Gwandu further said that 57 suspected cultists were nabbed during the period , out of which 31 were charged to court and 26 cases still under investigation.

“ In the case of murder, we have 26 reported cases, 16 suspects arrested, nine charged to court, 22 victims and 26 cases under investigation “, he said.

The police commissioner said the command had also arrested three suspects in a case of human trafficking involving a victim.

He stressed that the command was committed to fighting crime and bringing it to the barest minimum in the state.

Gwandu attributed the achievements recorded by the command in the last three months to the determination of the personnel to tackle all forms of criminal activities in the state.

Meanwhile, two prominent people in the state, Mr Andy Ehanire, a brother to the minister of state for health, and Chief Osayomore Joseph, a social crusader and musician, are still being held by kidnappers.

Ehanire was kidnapped a fortnight ago, while Joseph was abducted last Wednesday from his residence in Benin.