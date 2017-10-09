C’River Earmarks N500m For Calabar Carnival’s Bands

Each of the five carnival bands that have traditionally operated in Cross River State during the Calabar Carnival is to receive a whopping sum of N100 million, instead of the previous N50 million to prepare for the carnival.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Tourism, Mr. Eric Anderson while interacting with journalists in his office in Calabar on preparations by his ministry towards a successful hosting of the annual festival.

Anderson, who is the first commissioner to head the new tourism ministry said this was to ensure that adequate preparation is made by the various bands, as well as participate in other activities outside the carnival.

The five traditional bands, which are expected to benefit from this largesse, are Freedom band, Master Blaster, Bayside band, Seagull band and Passion 4, and they are also expected to compete in other activities like the street party, which usually takes place ahead of the carnival proper.

Anderson, while appreciating the magnanimity of the Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade for raising the money from N50m to N100m, said all the bands would be challenged to bring out their best during this year’s festival, promising that his ministry was working hard to ensure that it is a success.

“This year’s carnival is going to take a new shape and we are working hard to ensure that there are new initiatives by the various bands. This is why the governor has graciously approved N100 million from the previous N50 million for the use of each band because they are going to be involved in, not just the carnival, but other activities like the street party and the rest,” the commissioner explained.

Anderson, who frowned at the behavior of some artists in previous editions of the festival, warned that the state government will not take kindly to jokes that may appear derogatory of persons or institutions, which he said, Comedians usually crack or even raise money from the public, notwithstanding that they had been paid.

“This year’s edition of the carnival promises to be big and special because of the various high profile artists that will be coming. But I must warn that government will not allow any Comedian to come and make jokes that are derogatory of anybody or institutions. Or any musician who will come and raise money from the public after being paid to perform,” he said.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar