Chukwu Tasks Super Eagles On W’Cup Preparations

Former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu yesterday urged the Super Eagles to start immediate preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo on Saturday with an unassailable six points lead after five matches in Group B.

The FIFA 2018 World Cup is scheduled to hold between June 14 and July 15, 2018.

Chukwu told newsmen in Enugu that the handlers and players of the Super Eagles should not relax but start preparing now for the bigger task ahead.

“We should start preparing early in order to correct all perceived lapses as well as get the players to understand each other.

“We are praying that our performance this time at the World Cup will surpass our previous achievements.

“I want to see the Super Eagles through the Grace of God and we are doing our own bid at the semi-finals or finals of the World Cup.

“It is highly possible with our present form, if we put in extra efforts,’’ he said.

Chukwu, who was a former Captain of the Super Eagles, said that the team put up a “wonderful performance against the resilient Zambian national team in Uyo.

“We are all happy and celebrating the victory as well as the qualification of the national team for the World Cup once more,’’ he said.

He noted that with the victory and easy sail of the Super Eagles to the World Cup, the national team had stamped its foot as one of the best teams in Africa.

“Check it out, we are the first team to qualify for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Africa; this shows the seriousness and commitment the country and our dear Super Eagles attached to this national assignment given to them,’’ he said.

It would be recalls that the Saturday’s match was tension- soaked as the Super Eagles’ players missed many scoring chances until the 73rd minute when Alex Iwobi scored the winning goal against the Chipolopolo of Zambia.

Iwobi’s entry as a substitute to Simon Moses in the second half of the match changed the tempo of the game putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians.