Biafra: Senator Regrets Backing Kanu’s Bail

Leader of South-East Caucus in the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has expressed regrets that those who supported and signed the bail bond for the release of the leader of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention are now in trouble.

Abaribe also stressed that as a result of agitations by IPOB for a separate state of Biafra, bulk selling and export of Made-In-Aba products have been hampered drastically.

The senator, who represents Abia South Senatorial District in the National Assembly made the disclosure in New York, United States, while speaking at the Made-In-Aba Products Fashion Show held as part of the 2017 Convention of Abia State National Association of North America (ASNA) at Hilton Hotel, JFK, New York, at the weekend.

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeaz, was represented on the occasion by his Deputy, Mr. Ude Oko Chukwu.

The senator noted that bulk buyers and exporters of the products have stopped coming to Aba due to security risks posed by Biafra agitation, and worsened by the Operation Python Dance 11 undertaken by the Nigerian Army in the South-East.

Abaribe explained that the military operation has negatively affected economic activities in Abia State the most.

He said: “I am a Nigerian Senator and not that of Biafra. We had advised Kanu, reminding him that his rights end where those of others begin. We are now in trouble, because we do not know where he is, and how to contact him. Those that support Kanu’s agitation should think twice.”

Riding on his acclaim as ‘Made-In-Aba Senator’, Abaribe urged the people to be pragmatic and realistic, stressing that “we should trust that our leaders, both elected and not elected can get the best for us.

“We think we need Biafra, but this Biafra should be that of the mind that represents our ingenuity and our innate quality for hard work and enterprise, especially as oil proceeds keep dwindling,” Abaribe stated.

According to him, “Igbos are the largest and highest investors in the country, contributing to the development of wherever they reside and operate.

“In Lagos alone, we have built and developed about 10 different markets from which over N3billion are generated on daily basis,” to drive Nigeria’s economy, adding that Ndigbo cannot afford to sacrifice such huge investments on the altar of unplanned and uncoordinated agitation for secession.