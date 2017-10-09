Anti-Labour Practices: NLC Pickets Firms, Others

As part of the activities marking the World Day for Decent Work, the Nigeria Labour Congress says it picketed some companies and organisations in Lagos and Abuja over alleged anti-labour practices.

The NLC Vice- President, Mr Solomon Adelegan made this known in Lagos while briefing newsmen at its Lagos Secretariat in Yaba.

According to an online publication, news and media, the World Day for Decent Work, marks annually on October 7 upholds that good, decent jobs are the key to strengthening families and building an economy that puts people first.

“Decent work is pretty straight ahead: a job in a workplace that is safe, provides a fair and liveable income, is non-discriminatory, and is respectful of workers’ rights to unionise without reprisal.”

Adelegan said that the 10th anniversary of the World Day for Decent Work (WDDW) was celebrated in Nigeria under the NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, was dedicated to global mobilisation against anti-labour practices.

“The congress, in joining the global campaign, picked anti-workers workplaces in Lagos, Abuja and in all the 36 states of the federation on Oct. 6 and 7.

`Simultaneously, the exercise carried out in all the 36 states of the federation and done in batches.

“We are, therefore, using this medium to advise employers that engage in the violation of workers’ right to desist forth with or attract the wrath of workers.

“Access to decent work is the best way for young people to realise their aspirations,” he said.

Adelegan said that the congress were demanding for stoppage of casualisation of workers, pay them a living wage, and allow the workers to form and belong to trade unions of their choice.

“This year will be a day whereby we will all stand up for decent work.

“It is inevitable because employers are continually using casualisation as a form of work in several places.

“Decent work has a fair income and ensures security in the workplace and social protection for families.

“It incorporates prospects for personal development and social integration as well as freedom for people.

“The basic principles of decent work were signed by all member nations of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and particularly, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“However, the violation of the basic principles of decent work is ongoing in Nigeria,” the NLC leader said.