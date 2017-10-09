Activist Wants RSG To Implement Black Soot Commitee’s Report

The Executive Director, Women Initiative On Climate  Change,  Miss Emem Okon has  called on the Rivers State Government to revisit the committee on the  black soot with a view to implementing  its report.
Okon  made the call in an interview  with newsmen  during a training in climate change for some journalists organised by Women Initiative on  climate change in Port Harcourt.
The activist  who regretted that the government is not doing enough  to mitigate  the impact of the black  soot on the people also called for health impact assessment with a view to determining the kind of ailments the people are suffering from.
Meanwhile, Miss  Okon has called for productive measures to check future occurrence of flooding in Rivers State and the rest of the Niger Delta.
Okon who said this while  declaring  the event  opened also  called on journalists in the state to  spread the campaign  on the impacts of climate  change in the society.
She said that, as countries  across the  world continue to feel the  negative impacts  of climate  change, Rivers people  and the rest of  the Niger  Delta  need to be sensitised  to avoid some practices  that might lead to natural disasters.
The activist  also warned against dumping refuse in drainages as well as  the erection of  structures on water right  of ways.
She also called for an end to gas flaring  in the  country by multinational corporations in the country while women be properly  integrated on climate change issues as they are worst affected.
“It is important that community members have knowledge on climate change, so that they know what to do and what not to do” she  said.
Meanwhile,  governments  across  Africa  have been urged to put  in place programmes that will  reduce the risk  of climate  change  on their  countries.
Mr. Kingley U. Ozegbe said  this at  a seminar  on climate  change  organised  for journalists in Port Harcourt.
Ozegbe  who is  the Managing Consultant  of Centre For  Socio-Economic  Development,  also said that women are likely to suffer  more from climate  change than  their male counterparts as a result  of discrimination.
“Major  problem is on Africa. There is an urgent  need for  support  to  developing  countries  from developed  countries”
He also stressed  the need  for journalists to  take up  the issue of climate  change by  sensitizing communities  on its impacts.

