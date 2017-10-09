Activist Wants RSG To Implement Black Soot Commitee’s Report

The Executive Director, Women Initiative On Climate Change, Miss Emem Okon has called on the Rivers State Government to revisit the committee on the black soot with a view to implementing its report.

Okon made the call in an interview with newsmen during a training in climate change for some journalists organised by Women Initiative on climate change in Port Harcourt.

The activist who regretted that the government is not doing enough to mitigate the impact of the black soot on the people also called for health impact assessment with a view to determining the kind of ailments the people are suffering from.

Meanwhile, Miss Okon has called for productive measures to check future occurrence of flooding in Rivers State and the rest of the Niger Delta.

Okon who said this while declaring the event opened also called on journalists in the state to spread the campaign on the impacts of climate change in the society.

She said that, as countries across the world continue to feel the negative impacts of climate change, Rivers people and the rest of the Niger Delta need to be sensitised to avoid some practices that might lead to natural disasters.

The activist also warned against dumping refuse in drainages as well as the erection of structures on water right of ways.

She also called for an end to gas flaring in the country by multinational corporations in the country while women be properly integrated on climate change issues as they are worst affected.

“It is important that community members have knowledge on climate change, so that they know what to do and what not to do” she said.

Meanwhile, governments across Africa have been urged to put in place programmes that will reduce the risk of climate change on their countries.

Mr. Kingley U. Ozegbe said this at a seminar on climate change organised for journalists in Port Harcourt.

Ozegbe who is the Managing Consultant of Centre For Socio-Economic Development, also said that women are likely to suffer more from climate change than their male counterparts as a result of discrimination.

“Major problem is on Africa. There is an urgent need for support to developing countries from developed countries”

He also stressed the need for journalists to take up the issue of climate change by sensitizing communities on its impacts.