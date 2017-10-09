66 Ogonis Get SPDC’s N25.2m Business Start-Up Grant

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited has issued a cheque of N25.2million to 66 beneficiaries in its Ogoni host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Rivers State to begin businesses of their own as employers of labour.

SPDC’s General Manager, External Relations, Mr Igo Weli made this known at the SPDC joint Venture LiveWIRE Programme organized, yesterday, in Port Harcourt.

Giving a breakdown of the amount, Weli said 60 of the beneficiaries got a total grant start-up capital of N24million while 6 outstanding beneficiaries got a total grant start-up capital of N1.2million.

According to him, the flagship of youth enterprise development programme, which was launched in Nigeria in 2003, has produced 6,500 Niger Delta entrepreneurs, most of whom are now employers of labour.

He said the special LiveWIRE programme for Ogoni youth, however, started in 2014, the same year another special LiveWIRE for Niger Delta youth with disabilities was launched.

Between 2004 and now, Weli added that the SPDC LiveWIRE programme for Ogoni youth has produced 164 entrepreneurs, majority of whom are now successful business owners.

Weli remarked that, “The Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria programme is part of the global Shell LiveWIRE Social Investment Programme which enables young people to start their own businesses and create employment.”

He said the programme holds great hope for youth of Ogoniland as it would open the door of opportunities for beneficiaries.

“This is the beginning of a journey that has the potential of launching any of the beneficiaries into international recognition and success. The programme brings beneficiaries into the league of thousands of young entrepreneurs the world over, who compete for the global Shell LiveWIRE Top Ten Investors’ Award, which comes with huge benefits and rewards”, Weli added.

SPDC’s general manager, therefore, told the beneficiaries that they were taking up what he called “Long and fulfilling career in self-development and skills optimization,” while advising them to undertake the programme with the commitment and zeal it deserves in order for them to reach the destination point with glory.

One of the six outstanding beneficiaries, Peter Goteh Yaanwa, in an exclusive interview with The Tide expressed his gratitude to SPDC for adding value to their lives towards improved contribution to the growth of the society.

Yaanwa advised Niger Delta youth to make proper use of their time, rather than allow themselves to be used for violence and destruction of oil pipelines in host communities.

The other five outstanding beneficiaries are Prince Ledee Basil, Nyoo Eric, Meedubari Baridi, Anson Nsaa and Bridget Odum.

