2017 Women Aiteo Cup: Team’s Performance Excites Coach

Technical Adviser of Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt, Edwin Okon has expressed satisfaction over his team’s brilliant performance against arch rivals, Bayelsa Queens at the semi-final encounter of the on-going 2017 Women Aiteo Cup competition.

Coach Okon disclosed this recently after the match played between Bayelsa Queens and Rivers Angles in Nembe.

According to him, girls played impressively and won convincingly. He said his players were in their best performance and are at the verge of winning the competition, when the final date comes.

“Having survived in Bayelsa, I knew that playing at home was not going to be a problem,” Okon said.

Meanwhile, he has promised to win the Aiteo Cup final, as his team is poised to win the title this season.

“All things being equal, we would win the competition, because we have all it takes and determined too to bring the trophy back home to Rivers State for the eight time this season”.

He however urged his girls to sustain the tempo and not relent in their good works, in order to achieve their desired result.

It would be recalled that the Angels defeated their opponent 4-0 to book a ticket for the final battle.