Wike Tasks LOC Members On Successful AWC Hosting

To ensure hitch-free hosting of African Wrestling Championship in February next year in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has inaugurated a 13-man Local organising committee (LOC).

While inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, the governor charged the LOC members to stage a befitting and world class event.

Nigeria won the hosting right after edging out Tunisia in August this year, and the championship will hold in Port Harcourt from February 7 through February 11, 2018. This is the first time Nigeria will be hosting the championship in its 42 years history.

According to him, the competition is important to the state, adding that he will personally look for other sponsors that will assist the state government.

“This competition is important to Rivers State. Give it all it takes. I urge you to start working immediately.

“Make sure that all the requirements are put in place for the championship. I will personally work to ensure that we have other sponsors for the event “.

The governor explained that the African Wrestling Championship will be given top priority in the coming four months, as it will effectively showcase Nigeria and Rivers State.

He urged the committee to work directly with security agencies to ensure that there is no security breach during the Championship.

Wike specifically charged the Vice Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Mr Daniel Igali to bring his experience and expertise to the table for the success of the event.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye assured the governor that the committee will deliver on its mandate.

He said that the committee will conduct a hitch-free African Wrestling Championship that everyone will be proud of.

The members of the committee include:

Boma Iyaye – Commissioner for Sports (Chairman), Daniel Igali – President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (Vice Chairman) Stephen Adue – Director of Administration, Ministry of Sports (Secretary), Barrister Emma Okah – Commissioner for Information and Communications (member), Professor Princewill Chike – Commissioner for Health (member) and Mrs Tonye Briggs Oniyide – Commissioner for Culture and Tourism (member)

Others are Mr Honour Sirawoo – President, SWAN (member), Representative of Federal Minister of Sports, Commissioner of Police/Rep. member,Chief Jackson Bidei – (Representative of Nigeria Wrestling Federation),J.J. Kio – member, Ambassador Koko – Chief of Protocol/Senior special assistant (member) and Falilat Ogunkoya – Nigeria Olympic Committee.

