What Men Want In Relationship

Every relationship has its own little secret of what keeps it going and rocking. Today, we are going to look at what every man wants in relationship, it will help us get rid of some troubles we encounter in our relationships and put to an end , some avoidable misunderstandings .

Men in general, no matter how big or small, love to be praised; they love to be appreciated. When a man accomplishes a task, he likes to be noticed by his woman, he wants his woman at that point to praise him, using every sweet word at him, then you see his pride come all out. The more you praise his positive doings, the more you see the better man in him.

Men see respect as love. A man wants to be respected all round, no man wants a woman that will talk back at him, instead, when he says a thing, he wants to be supported and accepted just the way it is, without argument. Also, when a man feels his partner disapproves of him, his career, or the things he holds in high esteem, he develops a hard time trusting and loving her. If a man’s partner doesn’t respect his dreams and desires in life, he finds it difficult to love her.

Men connect through sex and communication, but mostly through sex. This does not mean that a man needs to have sex every time with his partner to feel connected, No! just that sometimes a man will initiate sex in order to make sure that the woman is still sexually available for him.

Emotional Intimacy: Men can be emotional sometimes, but they are thought at a very young age not to appear weak no matter what they come across in life. This type of weakness includes, complaining, opening up their fears and concerns and showing doubt or worry. A man’s partner is his safe space to fall. He tells her his trouble and expects her to help him. He needs to make sure that when he cries in front of her, she must have to elicit the right response. If he is pushed away or unable to be nurtured when he needs it the most, he will eventually lose trust and emotions.

Within all relationships, men want more time apart. Every man needs space, he needs some time alone. Suffocating a man by being around him all the time or putting up over-jealous behavior is the fastest way to end a relationship. Men need a breathing room in their relationship. They don’t like to be stuffed up, men don’t like it when their partner looks into their privacy, like their phones. Tony once said that he doesn’t like to beat women but the first girl he beat in his life is the girl he is dating presently.

She is always going through his phone, checking who calls him and whom he calls. She takes the numbers of Tony’s female callers and calls them back, warning them to desist from calling him again. One day he couldn’t take it any longer. The result was a fight and he beat her badly. Although he apologized to her and promised never to beat her again, that almost ended their relationship.

Men are always attracted to something in a relationship. When a man is in a very serious relationship he tends to open up about himself to his partner and he wouldn’t like her to use the things he told her against him. He feels secure when he is allowed to have his guy’s nights away from his partner unperturbed.

He also feels secure with the partner who takes steps to love him in the way that he most cherishes.

Most importantly, men want to be fed not only at the right time, but with the right meal that suits their appetite. This is why women who understand this, walk straight into their guys’ hert by getting them fed in the first place.

Men seek a care giver in every woman. They want their clothings laundered, their house kept.

Therefore, and their meal made if you are a man reading this, do you feel like all your needs are being met? Is there something your partner does differently, then send this article to her, if you are someone who is in a relationship with a man and you are reading this, how could you love him more and fully? Which of these can you put in more into your relationship? This isn’t about blame or fault-finding, or anybody doing anything wrong. This is about loving people in the best way that they could possibly be loved.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi/Chinasa Azodoh