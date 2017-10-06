We’ve No Other Country Than Nigeria, Wike Tells Military

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that Rivers State will continue to work for the unity of the country, irrespective of the challenges along the way, saying that Rivers State has no other country aside Nigeria.

Wike stated this yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when he granted audience to Rivers State Indigenes of the 64th Regular Course commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

According to him, “we have no other country, other than Nigeria. We believe in the unity of this country.

“Conduct yourselves in ways that will not bring embarrassment to your family, your local government and Rivers State”, Wike charged the military personnel.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of Rivers State wherever they are posted, and assured them that Rivers people would always support them.

“I know you will not disappoint us. Be committed and work hard. You will make it in life. Work hard to protect the integrity of this noble country”, he said.

Wike advised the young officers to serve the Nigerian Armed Forces diligently, and be loyal to the service.

Earlier, spokesperson of the Rivers State Indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces, Second Lieutenant Bright Chibuzor Nweke, had assured Wike that they will not disappoint Rivers people as they will work in line with the law.

He commended the governor for his great achievements within so short a time in office, and prayed God to grant the governor the enablement to continue to rapidly develop the state.

