Tiwa Savage Makes Most Influential Women List

Tiwa Savage has emerged one of  the 100 most influencial and inspirational women in the world. The award winning Nigerian music star appeared at No 56 and the only Nigerian woman that made the list.
According to the BBC, the women on the list are seven, other Africans include Adelle Onyang (Kenya), Anita Ndem (Kenya) Chaima  Lahsimil (Morocco), Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (Liberia) and Marieme Jame (Senegal). Others are Naomi Mwanra (Kenya) and Talent Jumo (Zimbabwe).

