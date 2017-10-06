Police Uncover Killer Of American Rapper, Tupac

The killer of American rapper, Tupac Amaru Shakur also known by his stage name as 2pac and Makavali has been revealed by two police officers who spent years investigating his death.

The police officers, Tim Bennan and Robbert Ladd who had been on the matter years after, Tupac’s death revealed ‘that a crips gang member identified as Orlando Anderson pulled the trigger from a car in Las Vegas in September 1996.

The case remains unsolved and the singer’s death has been the subject of immense speculation including that theory that he is still alive. However, the officers have stressed Anderson is to blame in an expulsive new documentary “who shot Biggie & Tupac?”.

It is believed Anderson killed Tupac after he was publicly beaten by members of his crew. In the immediate aftermath, informants told the cops that Anderson was boasting to people about killing Tupac. On May 30, 1998 Anderson was killed in a triple murder over drug money.