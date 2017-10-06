Monarch Tasks Immigration On Passport Issuance

By King Onunwor -
0
115

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede  has been  urged to do all within his reach to make the process of issuing passport easy.
The Paramount  ruler/Nye New Eli Rumuogba, HRH (Eze) Temple  N.Ejekwu, the Eze Ogbanu Iji-nu-Ede, said this in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt.
He said that the call is now necessary as to allow for a better service delivery in Immigration.
Ejekwu, who is also a public Affairs analyst, pointed out that orderliness in NIS would  project  the country’s image in the international community.
The legal icon,  revealed how the state Governor, Chief Nyesom  Wike has been  supportive of the state command of NIS and  said they   won’t  be excused, if they perform  poorly.
He recalled how the governor  recently aided  in  updating  the passport house in the state,  saying that there was need for high expectation from the command in the state.
On how to promote the service, he called on the Comptroller-General, to detail his  men in the  state on how  to use the  media and members of the public to fish out eggs in the service.
Upon such  achievement, he said that  there would  be efficient  service delivery  in the system.
According to him, every act of  subjecting Nigerians into any form  of hardship in acquiring passport or other services from NIS must be eliminated.
Though, he said that there was no known poor service recorded by the command  in the state,  but maintained that  it would be proper to be on its toes going by the economic viability of the state.
However, he has said that  since the introduction  of the Information  and Communication Technology (ICT) to NIS, that its services have so far  improved tremendously.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR