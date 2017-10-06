Monarch Tasks Immigration On Passport Issuance

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has been urged to do all within his reach to make the process of issuing passport easy.

The Paramount ruler/Nye New Eli Rumuogba, HRH (Eze) Temple N.Ejekwu, the Eze Ogbanu Iji-nu-Ede, said this in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

He said that the call is now necessary as to allow for a better service delivery in Immigration.

Ejekwu, who is also a public Affairs analyst, pointed out that orderliness in NIS would project the country’s image in the international community.

The legal icon, revealed how the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been supportive of the state command of NIS and said they won’t be excused, if they perform poorly.

He recalled how the governor recently aided in updating the passport house in the state, saying that there was need for high expectation from the command in the state.

On how to promote the service, he called on the Comptroller-General, to detail his men in the state on how to use the media and members of the public to fish out eggs in the service.

Upon such achievement, he said that there would be efficient service delivery in the system.

According to him, every act of subjecting Nigerians into any form of hardship in acquiring passport or other services from NIS must be eliminated.

Though, he said that there was no known poor service recorded by the command in the state, but maintained that it would be proper to be on its toes going by the economic viability of the state.

However, he has said that since the introduction of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to NIS, that its services have so far improved tremendously.