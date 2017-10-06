Lawmaker Harps On Good Leadership

The lawmaker representing Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Farah Dagogo says good leadership is fundamental to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria.

Dagogo who made this known via a statement marking Nigeria’s 57th Independence celebration, enjoined citizens of the country to use the occasion to remember and celebrate the bravery of Nigeria’s national heroes who laid down their lives in course of the struggle for the nation’s Independence.

The lawmaker who is also the chairman House Committee on Education, urged all and sundry to use the occasion to take inventory of how well the nation has faired since her independence in the face of the numerous challenges bedeviling the country.

He stressed the need for unity and peaceful coexistence amongst citizens, while urging fellow political leaders of the country at all levels to place public interests above their political or personal interests, in order to realise the yearnings and aspirations of the masses.

According to him, “As we remember and celebrate the bravery of our national heroes who gave us Independence, there is no better time than this Independence Day anniversary to take stock of how far we have gone, especially in the face of the numerous challenges bedeviling our country.

“Our national heroes believed that by uniting we stand and by dividing we fall and I agree no less. Every citizen should have a sense of belonging wherever they find themselves.

“ Also very fundamental to us as a nation, we need good leaders, leaders who we all can trust, the kind of leaders who always put public interests above their political or personal interests, so that the yearnings and aspirations of the commoners can be realised.

“ We all must rise to the great task of building social trust between the government and the governed. By so doing, we can have peace and stability in our country as well as having our dreams of a new tomorrow come true”, part of the statement reads.