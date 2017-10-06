LASG Wants Automobile Technicians To Embrace ICT

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has urged members of the National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) in Lagos to embrace the use of information technology in their workshops.

the Director, Transport Operations, Mr Akinola Johnson, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the election of new executives of NATA in Lagos.

Johnson said it was necessary for technicians to ensure that their workshops and garages were operating according to the standard set by the ministry.

“We have advised them that road worthiness in Lagos is going automation, so they have to move with time.

“The technicians’ workshops must move with time and be computerised to be able to diagnose the fault in the vehicles brought to them.

“As you know, most of the testing centres in Lagos State will need their services when cars develop fault.

“We advise the public to patronise them, that is why we expect them to have a computerised vision of where the state is moving to,” the director said.

He said though the ministry does not interfere with the activities of the association, it controls their activities and play a fatherly role to them.

Earlier, the Secretary, National Electoral Committee of the association, Mr Abdulahi Sulaiman, said that the automobile technicians were set to create more jobs.

Sulaiman advised the newly elected officers to work together and move the association forward so as to contribute their quotas in moving Lagos forward.

Meanwhile, the newly elected chairman of NATA, Mr Jacob Fayeun, promised to embark on training of his members and work toward providing permanent secretariat for the association.