INEC Fixes Dates For Ekiti, Osun Guber Polls

The Ekiti State governorship election will hold on July 14, 2018, while Osun State governorship election will hold on September 22, 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed yesterday.

Commencement date of campaigns for Ekiti governorship election is April 15, 2018, and that of Osun State is June 24, 2018.

These were made known by INEC National Commissioner, Solomon Soyebi.

INEC also disclosed that more parties will soon be registered.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said this during a consultative meeting with national leaders of political parties last Wednesday in Abuja.

The chairman also disclosed that INEC would, by first week of November, take its decision on pending political associations requesting to be registered as political parties.

“As I speak with you, the commission has over 108 political associations seeking fresh registration.

“We want to assure all the associations that the commission will register those that meet the legal requirements. They should take that for granted on the commission.’’

Yakubu accused some parties of violating the Constitution.

He said 18 out of 46 registered political parties are yet to constitute their National Executive Committee (NEC) as required by the law.

“I want to draw your attention to certain issues. The Constitution is very clear on the processes and conditions for registration that must be complied with.

“Section 223 of the Constitution talks about the validity of the composition of the political parties’ NEC.

“Unfortunately, out of the 46 registered political parties, only 28 parties are in compliance. 18 political parties have not complied”, he said.

Yakubu also expressed INEC’s displeasure over failure of some political parties to have functional offices in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as stipulated in Section 222 of the Constitution.

“As we speak today, only 29 political parties are in compliance while 17 political parties have not.

“So, we have 17 political parties that have no offices in FCT or their rents have expired which amounts to the same thing as not having an office in FCT,” he said.

Yakubu also disclosed that only five parties have complied with the Electoral Act compelling political parties to submit election campaign expenses since the end of the 2015 general elections.

“Parties are expected to submit to the commission their election campaign expenses for the 2015 general elections but as we speak, only five political parties are in compliance.

“While 24 other political parties did not comply, the case of 17 parties is understandable because they were registered after the general elections. But for parties that contested the general elections, only five complied.”