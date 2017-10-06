Group Knocks Ex-Senator Over Comments Against Jonathan

The Niger Delta Round Table, a political pressure group has condemned the recent comment credited to a former member of the National Assembly from Bayelsa State, Senator Clever Ikisikpo that President Muhammadu Buhari has done more for Niger Deltans than former President Goodluck Janathan.

In a statement signed by the coordinator of the group, Tonye Lle described Senator Ikisikpo who is a former member of House of Representatives and the Upper House as a sore loser who is seeking for cheap publicity.

According to him, “Senator Clever Ikisikpo, a one time Senator from Bayelsa East Senatorial zone and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress is seeking to rewrite our most recent history by claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has done more for Bayelsa and the Niger Delta than former President Goodluck Jonathan did”.

Lle in the statement described the comment of the former lawmaker as a shallow attempt to gain cheap popularity and to lobby his way into the heart of President Buhari.

He noted that Ikisikpo was only trying to “tarnish the rising profile of our illustrious son and achiever, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan”, adding that Buhari’s best performance of slightly taking the economy he sent into recession out of it, does not come close to the least of Jonathan’s achievements which was to give the people of Bayelsa a Federal University, one that will ensure Bayelsa youths and other Nigerian youths get quality education to safeguard their future from unrealistic and shallow mindedness.

He disclosed that it is because of Ikisikpo’s shallowness and lack of vision that the people and leaders of Ogbia Local Government rejected him as chairman, relegated him to a nobody despite being a then serving senator, and even denied him a second term to the Senate.

“When he could no longer bear the rejection from the people and because he thought Jonathan was behind it, Ikisikpo decamped to the APC to run Jonathan down. Even though Ikisikpo belongs to the party in power now, he is still as unstable as ever and keeps crying over his self-inflicted wounds’’, he said.