Group Drums Support For Wike

Evo Assembly, a socio-cultural group has called on lovers of Rivers State to urge Governor of the State, Chief Nyesom Wike to contest the 2019 governorship election.

The group made the call during a courtesy visit to Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt recently.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the 657th meeting of Evo Assembly in Eliozu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, the group said, “the Evo Assembly, a socio-cultural group in Evo Kingdom decided to pay a courtesy visit to the Governor for the purpose of conveying their gratitude to him for his unparalleled development strides.”

Signed by its President, Elder Peter Chinwo and the Secretary, Theophilus Owhor, they listed tthe governor’s achievements to include “the several road projects awarded and commissioned in Evo land in keeping with his electioneering promises as well as the Rumuaghaolu Road, Oroigwe Road, Rumunduru–Eneka Road, Rumunduru–Eliowhani Road, Atali–Elimgbu Road, Okporo–Nvuike Road, Iriebe–Oyigbo Road, Woji–Abuloma Bye Pass, Rumuokwurusi–Eneka Road, Woji–Elelenwo Road and Elelenwo–Akpajo Road.

Others are “the construction of the Rumuokoro Ultra Modern Market and Motor Park, appointment of Evo sons into his cabinet, special advisers, board members including several other appointments and the recognition and classification of some chieftaincy stools in Evo land under the Rivers State Chieftaincy Law.”

They also listed the governor’s support for Hon. Martin Amaewhule and Hon. Kingsley Chinda, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and House of Representatives respectively in their elections during the 2015 general elections and the defence of their victory and mandate at the elections tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana