FAAN Security Boss Assures On Professionalism At Airports

The Director of Security Service of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Usman Sadiqu has said that he is determined to enhance professionalism and discipline in Aviation security through training and capacity building.

He said that his department have the support of the Managing Director of FAAN Enr. Saleh Dunoma to develop further with the provisions of additional equipment at various airports.

The Aviation Security (AVSEC) boss in a statement through the Corporate Affairs department and made available to aviation correspondents, explained that AVESC is lucky to have an aviation minister that is interested in rebranding and improving the directorate to meet up with international standards.

“AVSEC has come a long way with lots of impacts from the founding fathers of this noble specialty. I did find an organized and will trained personnel already on ground that has systematically improved from scratch to a directorate.

“My wish is to see that standards are not lowered and that I should be able to add value where possible. The Welfare of the officers and men will also be given priority attention by me”, he stated.

Sadiq also explained that newly recruited officers of AVSEC are undergoing the mandatory STP123 which is the Basic Course at the training school, along with other specialty candidates like the Fire Service and Safety Department.

“Soon, we intend to train our new intakes in small arms. As to the impact, trainees surely will close gap and address the shortage of manpower being experienced, and professional competence and effectiveness will be enhance in addition”, he stated.