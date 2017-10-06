Bishop Blames Agitations On Poverty, Marginalization, Corruption

The Bishop of Holy Trinity Anglican Communion, Calabar Diocese, Rt. Rev. Tunde Adeleye has identified bad leadership, poverty, corruption, marginalization, hunger and apparent failure of the operational system as being reasons for insecurity and several agitations in the country.

Adeleye bared his mind on the apparent growing tensions in the country while briefing newsmen the 2017 synod of the congregation at the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity Anglican Communion in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

He noted that the only thing that could stop the agitation by those who felt they had been grossly marginalized was for the country to be restructured so that comprehensive approach can be taken to cater for the citizens of the country. The clergyman also explained that insecurity arising from agitation for self determination has weakened development and progress in the country, adding that investors are finding it really difficult to come into the country because of increase in violence, armed robbery, ritual killing, rape and constant and multiple arms importation, drug trafficking, property destruction, diseases such as HIV/AIDS and other environmental problems. Adeleye contended that if the present administration in the country was able to address issues like restructuring, equipping the police effectively to cope with the local and community miscreants, there would be relative peace in the country and thereby advocated for emergence of good leaders who can provide right leadership in the country to put an end to insecurity.

“Security was one of the cardinal promises made by the present government to Nigerians during the electioneering campaign. Unfortunately, Nigeria is becoming largely insecure,” he noted.

Continuing, he said, “we, however commend the efforts of the federal and state governments for trying to see that this is minimized. But we still hear of assassins, robbers, kidnappers, property snatchers, oppressors around.”

“This is done with almost no deliverance from anywhere. In the cathedral, not less than four people were kidnapped in recent times. It is a national tragedy,” the clergyman quipped.

Adeleye who described corruption as an endemic problem that has posed a challenge to the country’s socio-economic and political situation, however stressed that corruption was one vice that was non observance of laws and norms, insisting that it is “fraudulent, dishonesty, illegitimate benefit, bribery, aimed at converging or destroying the truth.”

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar