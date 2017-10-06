Artiste Releases Debut Single, No Negative Vibe

Lagos-based musical artiste, Madubuko Ugochiturum Ngozi popularly known as ‘2skiii’ has formerly launched his maiden single titled “No Negative Vibe.”
In a recent interview with The Tide Entertainment, the artiste disclosed that happenings in the society around him compelled him to produce the song, adding that the song has been translated in a language which the common man can understand and accept.
Ugochiturum noted that the single will go a long way in creating blissful musical future which would give room for talent hunt in the industry. He however cautioned pirates and ‘copycats’ to stay away from other people’s intellectual property as their nefarious activities are inimical to the growth of the music industry in Nigeria.
2skiii also called on up coming artistes to be creative in order to excel in their chosen career.
Ozioma Nworie