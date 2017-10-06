Amateur League Kicks Off, Oct 10

All is now set for the second edition of Amateur and Professional, AMAPRO Football Championship slated for Ilorin on October 10.

The mini football championship, organized by Phreestyle Sport was aimed at developing the amateur and non league footballers through their professional counterparts.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the sports firm, Shogo Shodunnke, this year’s competition would add more glamour and benefit for the participating players and invited football stakeholders.

He said apart from the football championship which will see four teams comprising players from NPFL, NNL, NLO and Non-Leaguers, there will also be vocational trainings for players to equip them for better life after football.

Shodunnke added that invited ex internationals and former league players will light up the final day with a novelty match as well as launching a campaign called PlayPlan which is aims at advising footballers to plan while they are playing.

“Every arrangement is in top gear for us to stage the next edition of AMAPRO and we expect all our invited guests and players to be part of it,” begins Phreestyle Sports CEO.

“We are taking a step further in this edition apart the competition proper, we want to use the opportunity to train the players on vocational studies to learn some few handworks which will be good for them during and after their careers.

“Former Nigerian international players and ex league players will also grace the events by playing each other in a novelty match and we will also launch our new project called Play/Plan,” Shodunnke said.

NPFL team comprising players like Ismaila Gata, Ichull Lordson, Seun Sogbeso, Abdulrahman Bashir, Kazeem Yekeen, Wasiu Jimoh, Lateef Adigun won the maiden edition of the AMAPRO beating the NNL team 2-1 in the final