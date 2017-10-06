36 Nigerian SMEs To Exhibit Products In China

Nigeria’s Consul-General in Guangzhou, China, Mr Wale Oloko, says no fewer than 36 Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises would be participating in the forthcoming China International Small and Medium Enterprise, Fair.

Oloko made the announcement in an e-mail sent to newsmen in Lagos.

He said that the consulate and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) were collaborating to showcase Nigerian products at the fair.

“Thirty six small and medium enterprises from Nigeria are to participate at the 14th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair in Guangzhou from October 9 to October 13.

“We are to ensure that Nigerian entrepreneurs showcase their products to visitors and investors from all over the world and explore export opportunities.

“The SMEs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will exhibit food, clothing, handicraft and manufactured agricultural products.”

According to him, the Nigerian SMEs will also be participating at the Canton International Trade scheduled to commence on October 15th in Guangzhou.

The envoy said the fair would also provide an opportunity for the consulate and SMEDAN to inform Chinese investors of Nigeria’s ongoing economic diversification and recovery efforts.

Oloko said it was imperative to make the Chinese know of the Nigerian Government’s commitment to improving its infrastructure and transforming Nigeria to a producing nation.

“Nigerian Government takes the issue of economic revitalisation seriously and will grant incentives to encourage investments in the priority sectors listed in the recently released Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

“The plan is focused on achieving macro-economic stability, transforming agriculture, driving sufficiency in energy, improving transportation infrastructure and growing industrialisation with attention on small and medium scale enterprises.”