250 Golfers To Participate In AAOGC, Nov

No fewer than 250 amateur golfers are expected to participate in the 2017 Air Assault Amateur Open Golf championship slated to tee-off November this year in Port Harcourt.

The Chairman, tournament Organising Committee, Dr. Okey Okegbu who made this known in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt said the golfers are drawn from Rivers State the and Niger Delta as a whole.

Okegbu further revealed that the committee had commenced preparations in earnest to ensure that they organise a memorable championship in the annals of Air Assault Golf Club, Port Harcourt.

He said the committee is in touch with potential sponsors who are willing to bankroll the annual golf fiesta, adding that, “My committee has started work already and we have contacted companies, individual was and corporate entities who have promised to support the event.”

According to him, with the experienced and capable hands of members of the committee, he is optimistic that they are going to organise a fantastic open golf tourney with lots of prizes lined up for golfers that will come tops in the various categories.

He further called on sports loving individuals, corporate organizations and firms as well as members of the club to support the committee to organise a remarkable and hitch-free tournament.

The chairman hinted that the management of the Air Assault Golf Club is embarking on a new club house project, hence cannot stage a pro-am tournament due to paucity of funds.

