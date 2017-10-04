Why Nigeria’s Super Eagles Deserve To Qualify – Mikel

Nigeria captain, John Obi Mikel feels that the Super Eagles deserve to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals next month.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to host Zambia’s Chipolopolo in the World Cup qualification Group B match in Uyo, on Saturday, October 7.

A victory for current Group B leaders, Nigeria will see them win the group and qualify for the finals which will be hosted by Russia next year.

Mikel, who currently plies his trade in China for Tianjin TEDA, praised second-placed Chipolopolo, but said he is confident that the Super Eagles will beat them and qualify.

The former Chelsea FC central midfielder was speaking to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) official website.

“I must admit that I applaud the resurgence of the Zambians this late in the qualifiers. Beating Algeria home and away is no mean feat,” he said.

“We will take them very seriously on 7th October because they clearly have a new spirit. It is time we wrap this up,” he continued.

“We have all shown professionalism, dedication and determination to be at the pole position in a group tagged ‘Group of Death’.

“Commendations must go to the entire team and the coach, but we must finish it up in Uyo and secure our ticket right there in Uyo.”

The match will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.