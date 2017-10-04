Service Delivery: NHIS Seeks Enrollees’ Feedback

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has called on enrollees to give feedback on service delivery at health facilities to ensure that they enjoy efficient and quality healthcare services.

Head, Media and Public Relations of the scheme, Mr Ayo Osinlu,made the appeal in an interview with newsmen, yesterday in Abuja.

He said regular feedback by enrollees would enhance visibility to areas of improvement as well as the enforcement of quality standard in hospitals across the country.

Osinlu, however, noted that the scheme was ensuring that NHIS works for all Nigerians and enrollees enjoy quality services in healthcare facilities.

“The NHIS in accordance with its statutory mandate and in commitment to its social responsibility recognises the enrollee as the central figure of the health insurance practice.

“The Scheme therefore is determined to ensure that the enrollee enjoys prompt and top quality care at all times.

“However, feedback from enrollee experience at service delivery points will assist the scheme to sustain and improve quality care,’’ Osinlu said.

He explained that the agency deployed members of staff to some hospitals where regular complains were received, to ensure compliance with the required standards.

He said that members of staff ensured enrollees were well treated and their rights not trampled upon.

On the rights of enrollees, Osinlu said every enrollee registered under the scheme had a right to access medical treatment as outlined in the NHIS benefit package.

“Enrollees also have a right to select a healthcare facility of their choice as long as the facility is accredited by the scheme.

“Right to change a primary healthcare facility after six months of access if not satisfied with the services provided.

“Right to change facility once it has closed, relocated or been delisted by the NHIS and right to change if you have been transferred to another location.

“Right to choose an alternative facility for dependents if they are living in a different location,’’ he said.

Osinlu listed others as the rights to access healthcare at any NHIS accredited facility in an emergency.

Right to complain to NHIS or Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) about any act of negligence on the part of the healthcare facility and right to be referred for secondary and tertiary healthcare.

He advised enrollees to be knowledgeable about their rights and give feedback to the agency on any challenges encountered while receiving services in any facility under the scheme.