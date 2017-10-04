Sakho To Leave West Ham, Jan

Senegal striker, Diafra Sakho has hinted that he may be on his way out of West Ham United when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Teranga Lions attacker wanted to leave the Hammers before the start of the 2017/18 season, but was unable to secure a transfer.

The 27-year-old has yet to start a Premier League match this term, but this past weekend he came off the bench to score the only goal in a crunch win over Swansea City.

After his last-gasp strike against the Swans, Sakho hinted that January could bring a change in his career path.

“It’s not easy to prove to the people what I can do on the pitch when I only play for 10 minutes,” said the Senegal striker.

“But I don’t need to knock on the manager’s door. he knows what I can do, now I have to force my way into the team. I just want to enjoy being part of this team and we will see what happens in January.”

Sakho will now turn his attention to Senegal’s upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde on Saturday.