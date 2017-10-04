RSHA Mulls Plan To Check Flooding In PH

The Rivers State House of Assembly says it may consider the state Health Safety and Environment Management laws to check the proliferation of illegal structures in the state.

Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Hon Christian Ahiakwo disclosed this in Port Harcourt while flagging off a 10-kilometre walk for public enlightenment on the dangers of flooding organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State in-conjunction with Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Environment and Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) in Port Harcourt.

Hon Ahiakwo said that the Rivers State Government is deeply concerned about the menace of flooding in parts of the state and has committed huge sums of money towards finding solutions to it.

He said that citizens must reciprocate the kind gesture by obeying all RIWAMA laws on the disposal of refuse.

The lawmaker described the road walk as citizens’ participation in good governance and called for the proper bagging of wastes for disposal.

Also speaking, Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State, Samuel Toby blamed the recent flooding in parts of Port Harcourt and its environs on the indiscriminate dumping of wastes into drainages as well as the construction of illegal structures on water ways.

Toby said that the walk was meant to sensitise residents of the state on healthy environmental practices and the need to imbibe in them the realities of climate change.

The NIPR Chairman, who commended the state government for the various actions taken to mitigate flooding in the state however called for the enforcement of laws against the creation of structures on water channels and indiscriminate dumping of wastes.

The 10-kilometre walk started from Olumeni street, Old GRA, through Ikwerre road, Okija street to Amadi Flat, Old GRA and terminated at Olumeni street.