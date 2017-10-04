Plan To Grant Modular Refineries’ Operators Licences Excites Association

President of Social Sciences Students’ Association of Nigeria (SSOSAN), Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Comrade Bright Ikereke is excited over the recent announcement by the Federal Government of a plan to grant licences to the operators of the proposed modular refineries in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Ikereke, who expressed happiness on the issue in an interview with The Tide correspondent in Port Harcourt on the need to develop the region by the government, argued that the modular refineries would give host communities a sense of belonging, reduce restiveness and environmental pollution that had metamorphosed into widespread flooding in the oil-bearing communities.

He also urged the Federal Government to provide a roadmap and guidelines on how to obtain the licences for the proposed modular refineries by the people of Niger Delta interested in investing in such venture, stressing that the modular refineries would give the people of the region a new lease of life.

The student leader urged stakeholders involved in the local oil refining business to close ranks and forge a common front to engage the relevant authorities on how to get involved in the new business opportunities that are about to be made available to the people of the region.

“It is my wish that stakeholders from across the region will come together to form a coalition to engage meaningfully with the relevant authorities on procedures of getting licences and possible grants to operate the modular refineries”.

He further said that it would take a minimum of four months to build a viable modular refinery, adding that the facilities would be operated by an individual.

He said that the modular refinery licences are categorised into three areas, including licences to establish, to construct and to operate, pointing out that they would expire after two years.

According to him, out of the 23 licences earlier granted to operators by the Federal Government, only one firm had successfully built its own.

“Experts are required to construct modular refineries, they will be sited in oil bearing communities with oil production capacity between 300 and 30,000 bamel per day (bpd).

“Thermal power stations will be sited in those areas to enable the facilities function optimally, so that there will be continuous engagement to understand the policies of the government”, he said.

SSOSAN boss, however urged the oil producing communities to unite with a view of getting what rightly belonged to them.

As he puts it, “I urged you to unite, form groups so that this modular refinery will not be hijacked by politicians, who have enough money to spend”, he said.

Ikereke used the medium to commend the Federal Government’s policy direction, saying his group would key into it for even development.

Bethel Sam Toby