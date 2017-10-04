Muslim Group Wants Nigerians To Have Faith In Leaders

The National Co-ordinator and President of Ijaw Muslims Brotherhood, Alhaji Daud Pennuel has called on Nigerians to continue to have faith in their political leaders for a united, virile and peaceful country.

Alhaji Pennuel, who made the call in a statement made available to our correspondent in Port Harcourt as a message to mark Nigeria’s 57th Independence Anniversary said rather than trying to pull down one another, they should work together to fight against hunger, corruption and the dwindling economy, which had wrecked havoc to both Muslims and Christians in the country.

According to him, “rather than wasting our energies in trying to cause mischief in the land, we must be united and work together as God’s children as we cannot say we love God and hate our fellow human beings”.

He stressed that there is no alternative to peace and unity but to embrace each other and co-operate to fight against hunger, ignorance and corruption in the country, adding that “Allah does not love mischief-makers and even the Bible says God is not an author of confusion”.

The IMB national co-ordinator, however, called on all Rivers Muslims to remain peaceful, focused and be their brothers’ keepers as Nigeria marks her independence celebration, so that “the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain”, wishing all a happy anniversary celebration.

Meanwhile, the Secretary, Ijaw Muslims Brotherhood, Alhaji Isa Dagogo Jaja has charged local government co-ordinators of the body to conduct themselves in a manner that would bring about peaceful co-existence with all neighbours in their various constituencies.

Collins Barasimeye