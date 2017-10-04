Monarch Charges Firms On CSR

Companies operating in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State have been charged to include some satellite communities in the area in its corporate social responsiblity list. The Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His Majesty Nicholas Nimenibo, Loko IX, said this while briefing newsmen at the weekend in the Area during a contesy call by Ikpo-Ama community.

He listed the satellite commuiteis to include Ikpo-Ama One, Owuogo, Ibiebele Ama and others.

Nimenibo pointed that the operations of the companies have affected the communities negatively and that it would be imperative for the companies to ensure that there is an improvement on the living standard and conditions of the people from the area. The monarch reiterated that he would ensure that all communities in his kingdom as well as the satellite towns receive equal treatment in terms of projects and infrastructural development.

According to him, the peaceful disposition of the people is enough to attract more development to the area. The Tide gathered that the satellite communities in the Ogu kingdom have suffered untold hardship in the hands of the companies operating in the area due to lack of implementation of their corporate social responsibilities as prescribed by the extant law. Expressing his willingness to give the community a permanent face-lift, he promised to partner with them, while thanking its leadership over what he described as a show of love and respect.

In his response, the leader of the group, Hon Isaac Tamunoiminabo said that they were in the palace of the Ogu monarch to seek ways as executive members of the community on how to partner him on development of the area. He stressed the need on their part to maintain peace, unity and brotherliness with a view of attracting development and progress to the area. Meanwhile, he has expressed satisfaction over the reception of the Ogu king, and pledged their unalloyed support and co-operation towards the elevation of the kingdom.