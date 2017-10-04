Lagos NUJ Unveils Guest House

Even as the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) recently unveiled its guest house, former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba has urged the National Assembly to be mindful of infringement on the freedom of expression enshrined in Nigeria’s Constitution in consideration of bill against hate speeches.

Osoba said this at the unveiling of the 20- room guest house in Somolu, Lagos.

He blamed those he described as fake journalists, whom he said lacked requisite qualification, for escalating hate speeches on social media.

Osoba,who is also a veteran journalist, said that professional journalists usually engaged in self censorship such that only one per cent of news materials that could cause division in the nation was let out while the other 90 per cent was down played.

He, however, said that reverse was the case with non- professional journalists who were dominating social media space with inflammatory statements that divide the nation.

The former governor lamented the activities of bloggers and other quacks who parade themselves as journalists sending out reports that caused tension in the country.

Osoba advised professional journalists to key into ongoing biometric registration of journalists in the nation to flush out quacks.

“We are going through difficult times; this hate speech is an attack on the freedom of expression.

“If anybody must legislate, it must take into account anything that would undermine the freedom of expression,’’ he said.

He called on journalists to seize advantage of the new media by creating blogs to ensure accurate and objective information occupy the social media space.

“People will always listen to credible radio, TV and follow credible sites,’’ he said.

Osoba commended the outgoing leadership of the Lagos NUJ for managing resources to construct the two-storey guest house on the portion of land which was formerly swampy.

The veteran journalist said that the vision and efforts of the outgoing executives was a source of inspiration to him and the older generation of journalists.

Osoba also commended the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration for engaging media professionals to run its information ministry.

Ambode, represented by, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information Mr Fola Adeyemi commended the Lagos NUJ Chairman, Mr Deji Elumoye, for continuing on the efforts of past Lagos NUJ executives to construct the Somolu House.

Ambode also urged journalists in the state to be conversant with their responsibility of objective journalism.

“This building must always remind journalists of their responsibility as watchdog of the society and report balanced positions,’’ Ambode said.