IGP Inaugurates Buhari Housing Estate

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has inaugurated the Muhammadu Buhari Housing estate in Lagos and expressed the commitment of the force to improve the welfare of the officers to ensure a functional police force. Idris made the commitment while inaugurating Muhammadu Buhari Housing Estate at Agemowo, Badagry, Lagos.

The Tide source reports the estate consists of 1,083 units of three bedrooms, semi-detached and two bedrooms fully detached on a 64 hectares of land.

“In my inaugural speech on July 22, 2016, I said the Nigerian police force will henceforth be guided by international core values of policing with integrity.

“This is to ensure that the rule of law prevails in all our actions and activities.

“I also assured police personnel of my determination to accelerate all issues as regards the welfare of police men and their families, such as promotion, prompt payment of salaries, provision of affordable housing units, among others.

“These promises I pursued with zeal because of my firm belief that police officers deserve the support in terms of welfare and other logistics, given the nature of our job.

“My administration has sustained major result-oriented initiatives, aimed at reinvigorating the police welfare system through police cooperative and insurance which involves investments made by police personnel.

“The product of this painstaking effort has culminated into these housing units, named after the President whose moral support has brought us this far,’’ he said.

“I inaugurated the Muhammadu Buhari Housing Estate Agemowo, Badagry, in keeping my promise to my hard working police officers across the country.

”Similar projects were inaugurated in other parts of the country such as Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and FCT while that of Enugu will kick-off soon.

”The welfare of the personnel of the Nigeria Police force, especially the rank and file, is utmost for a more functional, proactive and effective police force.”

Idris enjoined the officers to be at their best by applying best practices in their dealings with the civil populace with total loyalty to the nation. He thanked the police cooperative society and the partners for their efforts in making the dream come through.

The Commissioner of Police, Cooperative, Mr Shola David, commended the Inspector-General for the initiative, saying that the project was in fulfilment of the police boss’ promise to improve the welfare of Nigeria police officers.

“Today is a remarkable day in the history of the Nigeria Police under the leadership of the Inspector-General as he inaugurates the 1,083 units of flats at Muhammadu Buhari Estate.

“This is the first phase which has 312 units, consisting of three and two bedroom flats and officers of the Nigeria Police had shown interest.

“We will be calling on the Inspector-General for another inauguration soon as the same project has been embarked upon in Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto,’’ he said.