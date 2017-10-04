Ghana Hopes On Miracle For Russia 2018 Ticket

Ghana’s Black Stars are not giving up their hope of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, according to Coach James Kwesi Appiah.

Ghana find themselves third in Group E of the qualifiers, four points behind leaders Egypt, and their chances of appearing at a fourth successive World Cup appear slim at best.

The Black Stars will play their penultimate match this weekend when they face second-placed Uganda in Kampala.

Appiah acknowledges that the odds are heavily stacked against his team, but insists that they will continue to believe in the dream of playing at Russia 2018.

“Everyone knows the difficult situation we find ourselves in the campaign,” the Ghana coach told Tidesports source

“On paper, and given the determination of the team currently in the lead, it looks impossible for us to qualify, but in football, anything can happen.

“That is why we are not giving up yet. We still have something to fight for and we will do just that. We need to be better placed for everything.

“When Uganda played us in Tamale, they were able to read through our game plan and their coach said we were predictable.

“Indeed, until the second leg against Congo [Ghana won 5-1 in Brazzaville], that was what most people thought, too.

“The changes made for the game in Kampala is to help us carry out our game plan without our opponents figuring out what we intend to do.

“That is why we have the changes, but not because there are any other issues.