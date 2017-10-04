FCT Police Arrest 17 Over Hard Drugs Sale

The Karu Divisional Police Headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have arrested 17 persons said to have engaged in the sale of marijuana and other hard drugs at the Karu abattoir.

This was even as the police said it was on the trail of a drug baron suspected to be responsible for the supply of hard drugs to traders at the abattoir.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in charge of the station, CSP Patrick Ukwarandu, who made this known to Daily Sun, in an interview, said the 17 suspected drug dealers had been charged to court.

Ukwarandu, while noting that the sale of hard drugs at the abattoir was responsible for crime in the satellite town, said the police had put machinery in place to arrest the main distributor of the drug, now at large and rid criminals in the area.

CSP Ukwarandu said that to reduce the rate of crime in the satellite town, the police had restricted the movement of commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as “Okada”, from 12 midnight, adding that those who violated the order have been arrested and prosecuted.

He noted that since the restriction order on commercial motorcycle to stop operating as from 12 midnight, cases of house breaking, car snatching, theft and other crimes have drastically reduced. He also said that the police have continued to embark on constant raids of black spots and other criminal hideouts in the area.