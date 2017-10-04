Expert Tasks Developers On Building Laws

A building expert, Moses Ugheoke has said that the fight against building collapse in the country will not be successful if developers continue their flagrant disregard for building laws in the country.

Ugheoke, who is chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Builders, Rivers State Chapter (NIOB) gave this view in an interview with The Tide in his office in D/Line, Port Harcourt.

He argued that the spate of building collapse in the country was due to total disregard for building guidelines and blatant violations of building control laws.

According to him, “some professionals have been found to be cutting corners, much aversed to the guiding laws for physical planning and building control, they totally disregard set standards and use substandard building materials and unqualified personnel”.

“Due to the benefits derived from the irregularities in the construction process, there has been resistance by unscrupulous elements in the sector against the move to regularise and promote building standards code”.

He noted that these irregularities that led to building collapse, portrayed the nation’s construction professionals in bad light globally and called on the built industry professionals to adhere to set building control standards. He enjoined the government to ensure the enforcement of the laws guiding building and physical planning, while urging professional institutions to exert themselves by instilling discipline in their members.

Toney Nria-Dappa