Enugu Awards N165m Water Scheme Contracts

The Enugu State Government has awarded N165 million contracts for rehabilitation of two major water treatment schemes in the state, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Charles Egumgbe has said.

The commissioner disclosed this recently in Enugu during an inspection of the projects.

Egumgbe named the two schemes as Ajali and Oji River water treatment sites.

He said the gesture was aimed at ensuring that residents enjoyed quality potable water.

He added that the contract awarded to Ovamann Pumps Ltd, would ensure the maintenance of facilities under emergency situations.

The commissioner noted that the water schemes with installed 70,000 cubic metres capacity of water daily, were no longer working optimally.

He said: “the facilities currently have 20,000 cubic metres capacity because of age which is over 40 years.

“However, we expect the two schemes to supply close to 70,000 cubic metres of water per day after the rehabilitation.”

He explained that the state governor had directed close supervision of the projects to ensure strict adherence to specifications and timely completion.

Egumgbe said the perennial water problem faced by most residents would be a thing of the past after completion of the projects.

Rehabilitation of the water schemes were in fulfillment of the campaign promises of the current administration, adding that such would be replicated in parts of the state.