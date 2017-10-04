ECOWAS Parliament Restates Commitment To Women, Child Protection

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cissé says the parliament is committed to ensuring the protection of women and children in the region.

He made this known at the opening of the Fourth Legislative delocalised meeting of the joint committee on gender, women empowerment, social protection, human rights, child protection and vulnerable groups in Niamey on Tuesday.

Cisse said that though members’ states had their own public policies, the commission was moving toward harmonising development progrommes with a view to ensuring effective implementation of gender policies.

According to him, the commission has adopted several measures aimed at mainstreaming gender policies relating to trade, migration, election, peace and security.

He added that one of the most important of such measures was the adoption of the supplementary Act in 2015, relating to equality in terms of right between men and women for sustainable development.

Cisse, however, commended the military force of members’states for ensuring peace and tranquility in the region.

“Indeed, the participation of Nigerien soldiers alongside their other brothers from other ECOWAS country is an illustration of their total commitment to making the community a place for peace which is an essential ingredient for total integration, “he said.