Dickson Explains Delay In Conduct Of LG Polls

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson says it is no fault of his administration that local council elections have not been conducted as the current economic situation has made it practically impossible to do so.

Dickson stated this last Monday during a live media chat with some selected journalists in the Government House, Yenagoa.

According to him, the situation is not peculiar to Bayelsa State alone as so many states are also finding it difficult to muster the courage to hold elections at that level of government.

He explained that conducting local council elections are very expensive as it costs billions of naira but assured that if the revenue of the state improves the polls would be held before the end of next year.

The governor further explained that his administration is still fully committed to the mandate it is currently enjoying and therefore working hard to ensure that Bayelsa State achieves economic prosperity.

He informed that most of the big ticket projects embarked by his government would be completed before the end of his tenure as his promise of making Bayelsa State the Dubai of Africa is still very much on course.

While appealing to Bayelsans to shun propaganda and divisive tendencies, Dickson reaffirmed that the era of wastage in government is gone for good as public funds are judiciously being used now for the benefit of the people.

The governor also took a swipe at those who have refused to see anything good happening in the state, describing them as agents of distabilisation and enemies of development and stability.

On the issue of power, the governor said the ongoing “Operation Light Up Bayelsa” would continue until the state sufficiently achieves improved electricity which would help stimulate small and medium enterprises that in turn will grow the local economy.

He once again appealed to Bayelsans to contribute to the Education Development Trust Fund to help sustain the huge investment made so far in that sector as well as to subscribe to the Health Insurance Scheme in order to have access to quality health care services.

Dickson however appreciated Bayelsans for their numerous support and solidarity to his government saying such encouragement is a major factor to deliver more on the dividends of democracy.