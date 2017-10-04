Customs Generates 75% Revenue In Kaduna Zone

The Nigeria Customs Service, Zone B, Kaduna has generated over 75 per cent of its revenue target for 2017, outgoing Coordinator of the zone, Assistant Controller of Customs, Aminu Dahiru has said.

Dahiru said in an interview with newsmen shortly after handing over to the new zonal coordinator, that the command had a revenue target of N24 billion for the year.

He attributed the success to the commitment of customs personnel in the zone and expressed confidence that the zone would surpass its revenue target by the end of the year.

“As tradition demands, I am not supposed to blow my trumpet, but the truth of the matter is that we have done well in the area of revenue generation.

“I may not be able to give the exact figure right away, but from our calculation what we have achieved so far is almost 75 per cent in the first, second and third quarters.

“So definitely meeting the balance may not be a problem, more so, we are expecting more revenue from the Kaduna international airport when Ethiopian airline begins cargo operation.”

On smuggling, Dahiru said the zone had fought it to a standstill and had made several interceptions and seizures especially of illicit drugs and other contraband.

He put the total value of the seizures made during the year at over N1.4 billion, adding that 1,500 different items including vehicles and rice were confiscated.

The customs official commended communities in the zone for their support to customs personnel, which had facilitated effective patrols and protection of the land borders from smugglers.

“We have taken sensitive security measures in all identified illegal routes used by smugglers and it will be a continue process,” he added.

Dahiru commended customs personnel in the zone for their support and sacrifice and urged them to extend the same level of cooperation to his successor.

The Tide source reports that Dahiru has been moved to Lagos to take charge of the Nigeria Customs Service, Zone A.