CP Tasks Enugu Residents On Security

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Danmallam Mohammed has urged residents of the state to report any suspected security threats including the presence of strange objects promptly to the police.

Danmallam gave the advice when he led key officers and Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD) of the Police Command in Enugu to an uncompleted building at Ngwo, near Enugu where an explosion occurred.

The commissioner’s advice was contained a statement signed and issued by the Spokesperson of the Police Command in Enugu, Mr Ebere Amaraizu in Enugu on Thursday.

He said the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday in the uncompleted building belonging to one Ajuluchukwu at Okpatu village, Okwojo Ngwo, Udi Local Government Area of the state.

“The prompt reporting of any threat to security, strange objects, persons and movement is for necessary action to be taken on time,” he said.

Danmallam said that prompt reporting of such threats would enable the police to preempt the antics of mischief-makers and criminals.

The commissioner however said that the EOD had rendered the building and its environs safe and was already carrying out preliminary analysis of the incident.