Assembly Mandates LGAs To Pay Workers’ Salaries

Adamawa State House of Assembly has passed a resolution directing local governments in the state to suspend payment of contracts and concentrate on salaries of workers.

The resolution followed a motion under “Matter of Urgent Public Importance” by Mohammed Hayatu over the problem of non-payment of salaries at the third tier, which accumulated for several months.

The lawmaker said the problem of salaries to council workers, including teachers and primary health workers, was disturbing and needed urgent action.

He added that “Adamawa is a civil servant and farmers state and the issue of salaries need to be addressed for people at the grassroots to have some relief.”

Hayatu, who was the immediate past Chairman, House Committee on Local Government, said that through committee work, he realised that some joint contracts by councils that involved huge amounts of money were not necessary.

Abdulrahman Abubakar Abubakar Isa Hammanjoda Umar and Lumsambani Dili who spoke at plenary presided over by Speaker Kabiru Mijinyawa, all said that the primary responsibility of councils was to pay salaries “and therefore, staff salaries must be on first line charge.”

Shading more light on the house resolution in an interview with newsmen, Majority Leader Hassan Barguma said the measure was to find lasting solution to the problem of salary at local government level.

He said “we decided to suspend payments to contractors and other deductions that are not legal, let the council pay salary first and forward the balance so that we can identify where the problem is.”

Barguma explained that various committees had tried their best to check the problem of salaries at the third tier but in vain, adding that “this time around, the house hoped to get good result.”

Commenting on the development, the state’s Publicity Secretary of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Baba Shelleng, commended the house for the resolution and assured of council workers’ support.

He said “this is good news and a welcome development to NULGE, our lawmakers have proven that they are with us.”