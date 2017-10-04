All Stars To Play For Ateke

Arrangements have been concluded for Okrika All Stars Football Club to play host to Bolo All Stars Football Club in a novelty football match in honour of High Chief Ateke Tom.

The match is slated to hold on Saturday at the Okrika Gammmar School (OGS) Football Field in Okrika mainland.

This was made known by one of the coaches of Okrika All Stars, Levi Akuro Solomon in an exclusive interview with Tidesports last Monday in Port Harcourt.

Accoding to him, the game is in honour of HRM Ateke Tom for his throne as Amanyanabo of Okochiri and also the Patron of Okrika All Stars, adding that the match is to further strengthen the existing peace in Wakirike Kingdom.

“We have to honour our patron who is now the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Community in Okrika Local Government, Rivers State, because he has been there for us at anytime we need his assistance.

Besides, we are also using the game to foster peace and harmony in the Kingdom,” Solomon said.

He equally said that those expected to watch the match are HRM Ateke Tom, Elison Ajubo, Chairman, Okrika All Stars Football Club and other important dignitaries.

Tonye Orabere