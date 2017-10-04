4,000 Farmers To Benefit From Agric Inputs In Anambra

No fewer than 4, 000 farmers in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, are to benefit from the government’s subsidised agricultural inputs in the state.

The Tide source reports that the farmers will receive pro-vitamin cassava stems free while herbicides, insecticides and fertilisers would be accessed at a subsidised rate.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Afam Mbanefo, made this disclosure on Friday when he delivered truckloads of the inputs to farmers at the council’s headquarters in Ajalli.

Mbanefo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Leo Imoka, said the gesture was in fulfillment of the promise made by Governor Chief Willie Obiano to farmers during the inauguration of the 2017 farming season in Awka.

The commissioner said that the inputs would be extended to farmers across the 21 local government areas of the state irrespective of their political party inclinations.

Mr Jude Nwankwo, the Programme Manager of the Anambra Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), said that Anaocha and Awka North Local Government Areas had already benefitted from the gesture.

Nwankwo explained that the programme was aimed at consolidating government’s efforts to enhance rice and vegetable production.

He advised the beneficiaries to ensure that they plant the cassava stems within five days and apply the fertilisers according to instruction.

According to him, wrong planting and non-adherence to technical instructions by farmers often result to low yield, but the state has enough extension officials to assist the farmers.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Mr Mike Ogbuekwe, restated that agriculture was one of the top priorities of the present administration to address hunger and poverty.

“With the milestone already recorded in rice production, the state is on the right track in tackling hunger, poverty and unemployment,’’ he said.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Orumba North Local Government Area, Mr Aforka Emeka, said 16 communities in the area had already accessed N20 million each under the ‘Choose Your Community Project Initiative’ of the Obiano administration.