Ondo Vows To Deal With Tax Impostors

Ondo State Government says it will deal with all those impersonating government tax collectors constitutionally.

The state Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Otunba Timehin Adelegbe made the promise in Akure recently while hosting market women and men in the state.

Adelegbe said that his ministry had received information about some fraudulent elements parading themselves as tax collectors.

According to him, all markets in the state will now be maintained and sanitised, while market leaders will be involved in revenue collection and maintenance.

He called for cooperations in all the markets while the markets users should play their expected roles.

Adelegbe said that unauthorised hawkers around the markets would be flushed out.

” Play your role by paying your levies and you will get value for your money.

” Those hanging around the markets will be removed,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Dupe Eshofonie, said that the markets were meant for all interested indigenes of the state.

The Chairman of Igbokoda Market, Mr James Yenyen, said that the state government should allow the market users to be paying their levies to banks, rather than individual tax collectors to check tax impostors.

The Chairperson of Afunbiowo Market, Mrs Iyabo Adepoju,urged the state government to renovate some facilities in the market, promising that she was ready to collaborate with the government.