Zack Amata Marries After Five Children From Five Women

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Amata on Saturday, September 23,2017, got married to his sweet heart. He is the father of famous film maker, Jeta Amata and the elder bother of veteran actor Fred Amata. He has five children from five women he was never married to.

Many are surprised that the head of the Amata clan is just getting married for the first time. Jeta once spoke about his father’s single status. “My father is not married, he has five children from five different women and I am the first”.

But all that has changed now as the veteran actor decided to walk down the aisle with a much younger bride. Zack is the head of the Amata clan in Nollywood that comprises Fred Amata, Ruke Amata, Mena Amata and his son, Jeta Amata, all in the Nollywood industry.

This family’s love for acting should not come as a surprise as the patron of the family, late John Amata was a famous Nigerian playwright and actor.