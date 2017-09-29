Wizkid, Drake Make 2018 Guinness Book Of World Records

International music artiste, Drake has made the make 2018 Guinness Book of World Records with his song ‘One Dance’ featuring Wizkid and Kayla. The song was registered as the most screamed song on spotify. The song has over a billion online streams in 2017.

Recall that in 2016, a hot song titled “One Dance” by international artistes, Drake featuring Nigerian star boy, Wizkid became one of the hottest songs to be released that year. It’s acceptance in many countries lunched grounds for Wizkid in the international music scene.

It’s established success also opened doors to new collaborations with biggest names in the music industry in America for Wizikid from chilling in the studio with Nickin Minaj to doing a remix of a song with Chris Brown and a track with Drake, the music world re opened for Wizzy ‘The Starboy’.

Little did fans know that it was only the beginning. In a recent revelation, the ‘One Dance’ Song got featured as the most streamed song in 2017 on spotify as registered in Guinness Book of world records 2018.

Nigerian fans will be quick to attribute the success to Wizkid and believe he meant it when he sang “Everything I touch turns into gold”.