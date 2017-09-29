RSNC Mourns Late Staff

The management of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspaper has described the death of one of its staff, Late Evangelist Friday Beleh as a great loss.

The General Manager of the corporation, who led the management team on a condolence visit to the deceased family in Port Harcourt recently, expressed shock over the sudden death of the late staff.

He described late Beleh as a hardworking and committed staff who died when his services were highly needed by the corporation.

He said the late staff who was of the Audit Unit of the Finance Department of the corporation just completed a training course to enhance his services to the corporation but the corporation was denied of that service by death.

He urged the bereaved family to take solace in God, as the late Beleh lived a good life while on earth.

In her remarks, the wife of the deceased, Mrs Leelee Friday Beleh thanked the management team for the visit.

Meanwhile, the burial of the late staff has been slated for today at his home town, Nyorbe Bangha in Khana Local Government Area of the State.

Taneh Beemene