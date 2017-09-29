RSG To Demolish Buildings On Waterways

The Rivers State Government is set to begin the demolition of buildings along water ways in the state in order to forestall the rampaging flood affecting the state.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon Emeka Onowu made this known during his sensitisation visit to the Caretaker Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA.

Onowu pointed out that one of the major causes of the flood in the state is the erection of buildings along water ways thereby blocking drainages.

He called on those whose buildings are blocking drainage to seek alternative measure as government will not spare any building blocking the water ways in the state.

In the same vein, Onowu has called on the residents of the state to desist from throwing garbage into the drainage.

He attributed the blockage of drainages in the state to this unholy attitude of some residents of the state especially market women.

While lamenting on the careless and injurious method of waste disposal, especially by the market women in the Local Government, the commissioner cited several cases where they purposely dispose waste materials on waterways,which has led to the poor flow of water.

However, Onowu also faulted people who erect structures along canals and drainages,as another major reason for the flood, while advising them to desist forthwith.

He also informed the Caretaker Committee Chairperson on the imminent volatility of the environment,as Dry/Harmattan season approaches.

He implored her to sensitize her people to always be cautious of activities that can ignite fire outbreak, by switching off their electric appliances and sockets after use and be wary of substances that are highly inflammable.

He also announced that in the coming weeks,that all business premises and offices will be ordered to purchase the “Rivers state sealed fire extinguisher”. Which will help as a first step to combat any fire outbreak.

Onowu thanked the Governor of Rivers State for the relief material that he provided for the flood victims in Eneka area of the state.

He said “he has been getting calls from the people of Eneka through their Royal Majesty,thanking the Governor for his rare show of concern and benevolence”.

In her response, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Obio/Akpor LGA, Mrs Ozioma Amadi expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture, and promised to cooperate with the government in efforts to solve the problem of flooding in the LGA.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary and key staff of the Ministry of Special Duties.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana